Garrison Asset Management LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 89,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 109,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Ventas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4,988.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

