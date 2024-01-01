Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $114.36 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

