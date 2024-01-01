Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

ANET opened at $235.51 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.17. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,290 shares of company stock worth $49,380,030. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

