GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

