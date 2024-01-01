Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 472,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNE

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,617. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 173.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $28.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $771.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.