Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 472,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 173.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $28.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $771.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.36.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter.
Genie Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
Further Reading
