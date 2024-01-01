Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,820 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Getty Realty by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.76%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.