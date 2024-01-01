Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Global Industrial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Global Industrial by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIC opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

