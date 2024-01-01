Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Global X Clean Water ETF stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
