Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.44 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

