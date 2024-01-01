Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,522,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

