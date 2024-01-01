Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 2,625 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.7 %

WBD opened at $11.38 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.