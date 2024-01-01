Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 435 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

