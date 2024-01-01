Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

