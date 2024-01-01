Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $805.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $780.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $648.23 and a 1-year high of $824.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

