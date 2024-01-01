Golden State Equity Partners Buys 30,500 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.54 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

