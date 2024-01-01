Golden State Equity Partners Has $221,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in National Grid were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NGG opened at $67.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

