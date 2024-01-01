Golden State Equity Partners Has $294,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

