Golden State Equity Partners Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $190.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

