Golden State Equity Partners Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $950.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $943.73. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

