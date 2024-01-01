Golden State Equity Partners Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

