Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Edison International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

EIX stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

