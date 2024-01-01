Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

