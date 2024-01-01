Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSI opened at $313.09 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.18 and a 200 day moving average of $293.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

