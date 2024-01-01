Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

