Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

