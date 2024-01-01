Golden State Equity Partners Sells 182 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.97 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

