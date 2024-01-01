Golden State Equity Partners Sells 2,413 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.89 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

