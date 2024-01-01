Golden State Equity Partners Sells 2,702 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

