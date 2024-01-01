Golden State Equity Partners Sells 560 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in BCE were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

