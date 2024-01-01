Golden State Equity Partners Takes $207,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAR opened at $225.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.42 and a 1-year high of $226.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.79.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.