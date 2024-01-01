Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after buying an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Haleon by 6.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 567,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Haleon by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $50,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

