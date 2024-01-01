Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $11,976,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $75.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 168.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

