Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00171648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00617268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00051356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00385946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00247521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

