Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 114.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 20.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CALX opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

