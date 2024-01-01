Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCS

Steelcase Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.