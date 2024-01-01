Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

