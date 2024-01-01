Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

SAGE stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

