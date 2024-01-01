Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.