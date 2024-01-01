Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,368,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO opened at $10.13 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

