Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.61. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.