Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $326,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $652,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,240.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,504,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -400.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

