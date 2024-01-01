Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

