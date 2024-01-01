Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 486,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

