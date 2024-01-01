Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,368 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Datadog by 321.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Down 1.5 %

Datadog stock opened at $121.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.42, a PEG ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,242 shares of company stock valued at $72,213,100 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.