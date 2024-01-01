Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NBR opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $190.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

