Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,015 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 397,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Price Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $798.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $192,966.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,295,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,867 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.