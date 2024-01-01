Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,794 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $27.22 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

