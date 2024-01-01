Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,508.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2994 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

