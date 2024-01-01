Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,508.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PSCI stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $118.06.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.