Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $90.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.