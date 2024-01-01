Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,458 shares of company stock worth $6,245,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

